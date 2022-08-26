SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather!

A Minnehaha County jury has found Max Bolden guilty of first-degree murder. Bolden shot and killed Benjamin Donahue in downtown Sioux Falls in October of 2019.

Officials with Custer State Park say a vehicle hit a young big horn sheep on Tuesday. The incident happened near the Grace Coolidge Campground.

One man is dead after a Wednesday morning crash south of Colman. The South Dakota Department of Public safety says an ATV was heading east when it went into the ditch and stopped at a barbed wire fence.

Organ donations are not only beneficial to the person who receives them, but they can help with the healing process, too. Angela Heinz died in a rock-climbing accident last weekend in the Black Hills. Her family says her organs have already helped save more than four lives, and there is likely more to come.

Building connections is important for those in the agricultural industry. Yesterday, Jeff Thompson welcomed a group of visitors from Southeast Asia to his operation to get a look at soybean production.

A popular breakfast spot in Sioux Falls is closing its doors until it hires more staff. In a Facebook post, All Day Cafe said “Being short staffed is the new pandemic.”

The Sioux Falls Marathon is a grueling 26.2-mile race, and Sunday is gameday. Thousands of people will hit the pavement to participate in the full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K. A portion of every race entry purchased will support Children’s Miracle Network.

