SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Tuesday, April 25.

A 57-year-old Brookings man has been found guilty of voter fraud by a jury.

Authorities in Pierre are investigating the death of a child.

Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire northwest of Harmodon Park.

Investigators in Vermillion are looking into what sparked a dryer fire on the USD campus.

Two people were taken to the Clear Lake hospital with minor injuries following a crash northwest of Toronto.

A Sioux Falls woman says capturing the northern lights is a dream come true.

Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation is using technology to prepare its fields for soccer season.

The University of Oklahoma now has six national gymnastics championships under their belt with two of them coming back to back in 2023 and 2022.

High school gymnastics is unlikely next year after the Sioux Falls School board tentatively adopted the budget last night, cutting the program.

On radar, a few scattered showers have developed west of Pierre. A few snow flakes may also be in the mid too, but the amounts look to stay low today.

