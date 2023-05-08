SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 8. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

A 42-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of punching and strangling three children.

A vehicle hit two homes and in central Sioux Falls Monday morning, damaging them both.

The Biden administration is working on new regulations that would require airlines to compensate passengers and cover their meals and hotel rooms if they are stranded for reasons within the airline’s control.

Police in Brownsville, Texas, are preparing to arrest the hospitalized driver of an SUV that slammed into a crowd, killing eight people waiting for a bus Sunday outside a migrant shelter.

The pandemic-era immigration policy that allowed the government to quickly expel migrants at the southern border to slow down the spread of COVID, comes to an end this week. Immigrations officials say as Title 42 ends, as many as 10,000 migrants a day could come to the border hoping to make it to America.

Showers and isolated t-storms that do form will be limited in areal coverage and will produce widespread significant rain.

