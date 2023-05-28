SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 22. Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

A federal judge has sentenced a Porcupine, South Dakota man to 15 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter.

The summer-like temperatures have kids eager to take the plunge at outdoor pools in Sioux Falls.

A pair of students from Northwestern High School in Mellette wrapped up their track careers with a performance to remember.

Check out our Boredom Busters!

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.