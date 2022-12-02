SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 2. Here’s all you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Authorities are investigating a multiple car crash near Lake Poinsett.

Car nearly hits crews responding to semi-truck crash

One driver is incredibly lucky after walking away with only minor injuries after a car crash.

Driver falls asleep, rolls pickup near Chancellor

60-year-old Jerry Hood was arrested Wednesday in Sioux Falls. He is charged with one count of stolen property.

60-year-old man arrested for construction site burglaries

A Washington state judge has released a man from jail who was arrested just a few years ago for the death of a South Dakota native back in the 90s.

Man previously charged with murder of SD native released from custody

A civil lawsuit against the city of Sioux Falls and Wholestone Farms has been dismissed.

Smart Growth lawsuit against city, Wholestone dismissed

Dropping temperatures create an extra array of challenges for firefighters.

Firefighters battling cold temperatures and fires

The Sioux Falls school district is looking at more than a hundred thousand dollars in unpaid school lunches.

SFSD comments on rising lunch debt

Around 45 skaters will be performing as classic Disney characters this weekend at the Disney on Ice performance in Sioux Falls.

Disney on Ice returns to Sioux Falls