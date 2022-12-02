SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 2. Here’s all you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Authorities are investigating a multiple car crash near Lake Poinsett.

One driver is incredibly lucky after walking away with only minor injuries after a car crash.

60-year-old Jerry Hood was arrested Wednesday in Sioux Falls. He is charged with one count of stolen property.

A Washington state judge has released a man from jail who was arrested just a few years ago for the death of a South Dakota native back in the 90s.

A civil lawsuit against the city of Sioux Falls and Wholestone Farms has been dismissed.

Dropping temperatures create an extra array of challenges for firefighters.

The Sioux Falls school district is looking at more than a hundred thousand dollars in unpaid school lunches.

Around 45 skaters will be performing as classic Disney characters this weekend at the Disney on Ice performance in Sioux Falls.