A Hurley man is facing charges for sexual contact and trespassing in Freeman last month.

Last week, the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office conducted tobacco and alcohol compliance checks at different businesses throughout the county.

One man is dead and three others are hurt after a UTV crash west of Fort Pierre over the weekend.

Four years ago this week, three tornados touched down in Sioux Falls causing millions of dollars in damage.

Hot Springs hosted their 10th Annual Grand Stair Challenge yesterday in remembrance of 9/11.

The Sanford International has made its return to Sioux Falls.

The rain chances will be returning to the forecast late Wednesday in the Black Hills. Temperatures will be pleasant while we wait for any rain chances.

