Man charged with murder of infant son; update on Rapid City shooting; DSU students’ video games

As a family plans a funeral for an 8-week old child, the baby’s father is in jail awaiting his first court appearance. Sioux Falls Police arrested 22-year-old Dylan Castimore on murder and manslaughter charges.

On Tuesday, The man accused of murdering three people in the town of Scotland, was back in court to face additional charges. Francis Lange is accused of going into a home with a gun and shooting everyone inside last month.

We have an update to one of the two deadly shootings in Rapid City we first told you about Monday, a 22-year-old woman from Kyle, South Dakota is behind bars this morning facing manslaughter charges.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding an inmate who failed to return to the Minnehaha County Jail. Officials say Darrell Blythe Jr. was given furlough out of Lincoln County Tuesday morning for a medical appointment.

Since being released on the gaming platform STEAM, 3 O’clock Horror, which was created by students at DSU, has had 10,000 downloads. Now, one of the lead creators of the game is turning it into a mobile app in order to reach an even larger market. But, this experience will also have a positive impact on his portfolio as he begins to look for jobs after graduation.

Make-A-Wish and Macy’s stores are asking your family to write letters to Santa. Until December 24th, you can either send letters on Macy’s website or drop them off at Macy’s stores. For every letter sent, Macy’s will donate one dollar to Make-A-Wish.

