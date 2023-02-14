SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Valentine’s Day! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities in Southwestern Minnesota are asking for public help in finding a man charged in a homicide case.

A Fairmont, Minnesota man is behind bars following a crash in Northwestern Iowa.

One person is dead and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash this weekend in central Sioux Falls.

The woman named 2022 Miss South Dakota USA has pleaded guilty to a petty theft charge

The governor says this legislation protects kids from harmful, permanent medical procedures. Opponents, including the ACLU, call the measure government overreach and say it violates the constitution.

South Dakota’s Board of Education Standards has been getting a lot of attention; the group will ultimately decide whether to move forward with changes to social studies standards.

South Dakota has lost 15 nursing homes over the last five years. Most of them are in smaller towns.

Members of the South Dakota State University robotics team are getting their bots ready for battle.

Scheels in Sioux Falls is hosting a special Valentine’s Day fundraiser.

With morning temperatures near 40 in eastern South Dakota, rain will move in late this morning and for the afternoon. Expect a steady rain during the afternoon along and east of the James River Valley, while western South Dakota starts to see snow.

