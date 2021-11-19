Man charged in Arrowhead Parkway crash; murder suspect charged again; lighting Dorothy’s Tree

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, November 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Prosecutors are filing first-degree manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges against the driver involved in a crash on Arrowhead Parkway that killed two Sioux Falls high school students back in May.

23-year-old man charged in fatal Arrowhead Parkway crash in police custody

We have an update to a story we first brought you yesterday morning. A Brandon apartment building has a lot of damaged following a fire late Wednesday night.

UPDATE: Two apartments damaged by fire in Brandon

A firefighter had to be rescued during a fire southeast of Mission Thursday morning.

Crews respond to house fire near Mission

The Gifting for Good event is taking place this weekend throughout the City of Brookings.

‘Gifting for Good’ supports local organizations in Brookings

With one week until Thanksgiving, holiday decorations are going up across KELOLAND. Including on Minnesota Avenue, where special equipment was brought in to light up this towering tree.

Decorating Dorothy’s tree: A Christmas tradition

This afternoon, Falls Park will be lit up as a Winter Wonderland.

Falls Park set to become Winter Wonderland

