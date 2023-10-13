SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday the 13th! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police say Derrick Schwenn was driving drunk when he crashed into a school bus on the north side of the city.

A semi versus pedestrian crash on Interstate 29 earlier this week sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Court documents say 30-year-old Kevin Thongvanh has been indicted on 14 charges, including sexual contact with a minor and sexual exploitation.

CP Van Delist, the department adjutant with the South Dakota American Legion, shared compassion on Thursday for the alleged victims.

The Agricultural Marketing Service recently awarded bison contracts to four tribal and local producers for the USDA Bison Pilot program.

Ree Drummond, better known as The Pioneer Woman, made an appearance in South Dakota last week.

Rain continues to move across KELOLAND this morning. This system has produced widespread 1-3+” amounts so far, with more rain on the way today.

