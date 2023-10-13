SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday the 13th! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police say Derrick Schwenn was driving drunk when he crashed into a school bus on the north side of the city.

UPDATE: Crash involves school bus in Sioux Falls

A semi versus pedestrian crash on Interstate 29 earlier this week sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Man has life-threatening injuries from I-29 crash

Court documents say 30-year-old Kevin Thongvanh has been indicted on 14 charges, including sexual contact with a minor and sexual exploitation.

New charges filed against former Sioux Falls dance instructor

CP Van Delist, the department adjutant with the South Dakota American Legion, shared compassion on Thursday for the alleged victims.

SD Legion: Mitchell baseball allegations ‘disturbing’

The Agricultural Marketing Service recently awarded bison contracts to four tribal and local producers for the USDA Bison Pilot program.

USDA Bison Pilot Program Takes Off

Ree Drummond, better known as The Pioneer Woman, made an appearance in South Dakota last week.

The Pioneer Woman visits South Dakota

Rain continues to move across KELOLAND this morning. This system has produced widespread 1-3+” amounts so far, with more rain on the way today.

Rain continues across KELOLAND; Cool weekend forecast

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.