SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, March 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls family is mourning the sudden loss of a 20-year-old woman, and a man who knew her is behind bars facing several charges.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a drive-by shooting where several houses were hit by bullets with one almost hitting a young child.

A grand jury has indicted a 31-year old Wagner man following the death of a 2-year-old boy.

A South Dakota man hasn’t been sleeping well for the past week. He’s been too concerned about friends in Ukraine. Nathan Schock and his family helped run church camps just outside of Kyiv for a couple of years.

Kindness has been spreading around Cleveland Elementary school this past month.

A new bowfishing record has been set in South Dakota. Game, Fish & Parks posted this picture of the record-setting chinook salmon to its Facebook page.

Make sure to tune into our Summit League Special tonight, where we’ll break down the brackets, hear from all four local teams, plus we speak with the new Summit League Commissioner.

For the latest Summit League coverage, click here.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.