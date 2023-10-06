SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday in KELOLAND.

A 34-year-old man is behind bars in connection with a robbery and kidnapping in Sioux Falls.

Police arrest 1 in connection to robbery, kidnapping

The South Dakota Attorney General says three law enforcement officers in Huron were justified in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Huron officers shooting justified, DCI rules

State-owned land in Lincoln County could be the possible site for a new men’s prison.

State-owned land in Lincoln County possible site for new men’s prison

More than 50 landowners gathered at the Lincoln County Courthouse Friday morning.

Lincoln County residents request new zoning ordinance

Despite the heat, more than 178,000 people attended this year’s South Dakota State Fair in Huron.

Fairgoers spend more than $2.5M at 2023 State Fair

Futurecast shows the strong and blustery NW winds along with a few patches of light rain showers moving across eastern KELOLAND.

Freeze Warning tonight; Cooler forecast will continue

