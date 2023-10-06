SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday in KELOLAND.

A 34-year-old man is behind bars in connection with a robbery and kidnapping in Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Attorney General says three law enforcement officers in Huron were justified in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

State-owned land in Lincoln County could be the possible site for a new men’s prison.

More than 50 landowners gathered at the Lincoln County Courthouse Friday morning.

Despite the heat, more than 178,000 people attended this year’s South Dakota State Fair in Huron.

Futurecast shows the strong and blustery NW winds along with a few patches of light rain showers moving across eastern KELOLAND.

