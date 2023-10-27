SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s October 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 44-year-old man is in the Minnehaha County Jail, accused of driving drunk, following a car and pretending to be an undercover officer.

Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire in a neighborhood west of Downtown Sioux Falls.

Falling snow in western South Dakota played a role in a deadly crash in Custer County Wednesday afternoon.

As snowfall is expected this weekend, the city of Sioux Falls is busy preparing for the icy roads.

It was 10 years ago this week that hundreds of volunteers came together in Sioux Falls to ‘tree the town.’

The 80s-themed parade will feature floats and zombies walking through the street.

Areas of snow and mixed precipitation have been moving across KELOLAND the past 24 hours. You can see the overnight radar trend with snow blanketing parts of the north along with blustery northwest winds.

