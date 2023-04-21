SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s April 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 35-year-old Sioux Falls man, who was on probation for drug charges, is back in jail facing 10 felony counts of child pornography.

Exclusive video of Fugitive Task Force arresting Sioux Falls man on 10 counts of child pornography

Two men are facing charges in connection with a stabbing.

2 men arrested following overnight stabbing

A Sioux Falls woman is in jail in north central South Dakota, accused of making a terroristic threat that forced the evacuation of the Herreid School.

Herreid School evacuated, and woman arrested for making terroristic threat

This weekend people across the country have an easy and safe way to get rid of expired or unused medications. Saturday is the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Drug Take Back Day happening this Saturday in Sioux Falls

The Better Business Bureau and Crime Stoppers are hosting their annual shred event Saturday morning.

Annual Shred Event happening this Saturday

It’s been 895 days since medical marijuana was legalized in South Dakota, and in 2023 there is still significant growth.

Hindsight is 4/20: Looking back at marijuana in SD

South Dakotans and those in neighboring states could be among those eligible to file for a claim from the Facebook privacy lawsuit settlement.

A chunk of the Facebook millions could be yours

A Nevada man has won $5 million dollars from My Pillow C-E-O Mike Lindell in connection with an event in Sioux Falls in 2021.

Nevada man wins $5 million from Mike Lindell’s Sioux Falls event

Futurecast shows the growing intensity of the radar returns through the early afternoon. The snow may mix with some rain or sleet-like pellets at times.

Snow and wind today in KELOLAND; Chilly weekend forecast

