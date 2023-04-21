SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s April 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 35-year-old Sioux Falls man, who was on probation for drug charges, is back in jail facing 10 felony counts of child pornography.

Two men are facing charges in connection with a stabbing.

A Sioux Falls woman is in jail in north central South Dakota, accused of making a terroristic threat that forced the evacuation of the Herreid School.

This weekend people across the country have an easy and safe way to get rid of expired or unused medications. Saturday is the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The Better Business Bureau and Crime Stoppers are hosting their annual shred event Saturday morning.

It’s been 895 days since medical marijuana was legalized in South Dakota, and in 2023 there is still significant growth.

South Dakotans and those in neighboring states could be among those eligible to file for a claim from the Facebook privacy lawsuit settlement.

A Nevada man has won $5 million dollars from My Pillow C-E-O Mike Lindell in connection with an event in Sioux Falls in 2021.

Futurecast shows the growing intensity of the radar returns through the early afternoon. The snow may mix with some rain or sleet-like pellets at times.

