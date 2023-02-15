SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, February 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls man is facing his 10th DUI charge.

Man arrested after side-swiping police vehicle, pursuit

A Spearfish woman – convicted of embezzlement – now faces federal wire fraud charges.

Spearfish woman facing federal wire fraud charges

In Rapid City, a federal jury trial is underway a man accused of violating eagle laws in South Dakota.

Trial underway for man accused of illegally selling eagles

A group of kids was out playing in the snow on February 8 when they heard someone yelling for help. Because of their quick thinking, an older woman was saved after she had fallen and was laying in the snow for six hours.

Flandreau 4th graders help save woman who fell outside and was there 6 hours

Teenagers in South Dakota will continue to have to go to school until they are 18.

Mandatory school attendance age bill hits dead end

Puberty blockers are among the kinds of health care that HB 1080 bans for transgender kids in South Dakota. The bill has received the governor’s signature.

What’s next after signing of HB 1080

U.S. Congressman Dusty Johnson says he and other members of congress were briefed yesterday on the Chinese Spy Balloon and other objects being shot down.

Did spy satellite pass over South Dakota? Congressman Johnson says that’s classified

Blizzard warnings remain in effect for the northeast this morning, with winter weather advisories shown in blue to account for the blowing snow and slick road conditions.

Blowing snow and slick roads today in KELOLAND
I-29 closed from Watertown to North Dakota

