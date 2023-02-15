SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, February 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls man is facing his 10th DUI charge.

A Spearfish woman – convicted of embezzlement – now faces federal wire fraud charges.

In Rapid City, a federal jury trial is underway a man accused of violating eagle laws in South Dakota.

A group of kids was out playing in the snow on February 8 when they heard someone yelling for help. Because of their quick thinking, an older woman was saved after she had fallen and was laying in the snow for six hours.

Teenagers in South Dakota will continue to have to go to school until they are 18.

Puberty blockers are among the kinds of health care that HB 1080 bans for transgender kids in South Dakota. The bill has received the governor’s signature.

U.S. Congressman Dusty Johnson says he and other members of congress were briefed yesterday on the Chinese Spy Balloon and other objects being shot down.

Blizzard warnings remain in effect for the northeast this morning, with winter weather advisories shown in blue to account for the blowing snow and slick road conditions.

