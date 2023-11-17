SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

A 26-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars following an early morning argument that ended in a shooting.

A Box Elder teen is now on probation for stabbing and nearly killing a man back in August of 2021.

Authorities are investigating an early morning fire at an apartment in southeast Sioux Falls.

Downtown Sioux Falls has announced the Grand Marshal and Junior Grand Marshal for this year’s Parade of Lights.

The high school that graduated South Dakota’s current governor is getting the first money from a new state program that pays for career and technical education equipment.

The House Ethics Committee has publicly condemned Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) after its investigation found substantial evidence of wrongdoing.

You can see the cold showing up next week on the map below. It could easily stay below normal after Thanksgiving as well.

