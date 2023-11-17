SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

A 26-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars following an early morning argument that ended in a shooting.

Sioux Falls Police: Man arrested after shooting

A Box Elder teen is now on probation for stabbing and nearly killing a man back in August of 2021.

Teen sentenced for 2021 stabbing

Authorities are investigating an early morning fire at an apartment in southeast Sioux Falls.

Crews respond to fire in eastern Sioux Falls

Downtown Sioux Falls has announced the Grand Marshal and Junior Grand Marshal for this year’s Parade of Lights.

2023 Parade of Lights Grand Marshal, Jr. Grand Marshal named

The high school that graduated South Dakota’s current governor is getting the first money from a new state program that pays for career and technical education equipment.

Capitol Notebook: Hamlin gets first CTE grant

The House Ethics Committee has publicly condemned Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) after its investigation found substantial evidence of wrongdoing.

Santos won’t seek reelection after Ethics Committee report reveals ‘substantial evidence of wrongdoing’

You can see the cold showing up next week on the map below. It could easily stay below normal after Thanksgiving as well.

Rain chances Sunday PM-Monday; Sharply colder next week

