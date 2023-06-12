SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, June 12. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather for your midday.

An investigation into a hit-and-run crash led to a frightening situation in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood.

Police say they received reports of gunfire on Saturday in the area of 22nd Street and Main Avenue.

Aberdeen Police are currently looking for this man in connection with a fraud investigation.

An Associated Press analysis found that fraudsters potentially stole more than $280 billion in COVID-19 relief funding; another $123 billion was wasted or misspent.

The Federal Railroad Administration recently completed a review of Norfolk Southern’s safety culture in the wake of February’s fiery derailment in Ohio, and officials plan to follow up with similar investigations of all the major freight railroads over the next year.

Former President Donald Trump heads to Florida today ahead of his arraignment tomorrow in a Miami Federal court. He is facing 37 felony criminal charges including alleged repeated violations of the espionage act.

Futurecast shows the dry pattern the next couple of days. Highs will reach the 80s in more locations tomorrow.

