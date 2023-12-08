SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s December 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of stealing a shotgun from Scheels.

Crime spree includes store, college, neighborhood

Authorities have recovered the gun that Johnnie Hawkins, Junior is accused of stealing from a home.

UPDATE: Dell Rapids burglar behind bars

A 25-year-old man is headed to prison following a January crash that left several people hurt.

6th felony gets man 20 years in prison

Mural decorators at the Corn Palace are making progress at the popular tourist spot.

‘Perfect’ weather for decorating Corn Palace

The Washington Pavilion’s most recent Broadway show was one for the history books.

A show for the history books at Washington Pavilion

South Dakota State University Football is gearing up for the third round of playoffs tomorrow.

SDSU football fans are ready for the weekend

A winter weather advisory has been posted tonight and early tomorrow morning across portions of northern and northeastern SD.

Winter weather returns to KELOLAND the next 24 hours

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.