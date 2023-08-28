SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 28. Take a look at the top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

A 26-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested in connection with the crash at 10th and Cliff Friday night.

A Brookings man is behind bars this morning after an incident in the southern part of the city over the weekend.

In Minnehaha County, one man is behind bars this morning, after allegedly pointing a bow and arrow at passing vehicles over the weekend.

Sioux Falls is home to eight community gardens spread across the City. This summer heat has caused some growing issues.

Not all whiskeys come from Tennesee, in fact, a new one at Williquors was born in the land down under.

Deputy Johns with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was showing some school spirit this weekend at the Harrisburg vs. Jefferson football game on Friday.

The expected hotter weather will come our way from both Canada and the desert southwest. We’ll see a large belt of 90s and 100s across plains by the weekend. The pattern will be slow to break early next week.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.