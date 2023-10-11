SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, October 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars this morning, accused of robbing a bank on the west side of the city.

It was an intense Tuesday afternoon in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood, as police searched for someone with a warrant.

A registered sex offender – with convictions spanning four decades – is charged with indecent exposure.

Two of the highest-ranking Mitchell Baseball Association Board members are charged with intentionally failing to report a crime against a child.

Sioux Falls gymnasts will soon find out if they can compete for their schools for another season.

A Sioux Falls nurse just got back from a two-week trip to Ukraine.

A lot of people like to decorate for Halloween, but very few go to the lengths that a Hartford couple does.

A large storm system will be taking aim at KELOLAND the next few days. Winter storm watches are now in effect for much of the Black Hills, including Rapid City.

