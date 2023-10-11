SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, October 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars this morning, accused of robbing a bank on the west side of the city.

Police respond to incident at bank in Sioux Falls

It was an intense Tuesday afternoon in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood, as police searched for someone with a warrant.

Police search area around 6th Street and Spring Avenue

A registered sex offender – with convictions spanning four decades – is charged with indecent exposure.

Latest arrest: sex offender has crimes spanning over four decades

Two of the highest-ranking Mitchell Baseball Association Board members are charged with intentionally failing to report a crime against a child.

Mitchell baseball coach, board member charged with not reporting alleged crimes

Sioux Falls gymnasts will soon find out if they can compete for their schools for another season.

Gymnastics case in court

A Sioux Falls nurse just got back from a two-week trip to Ukraine.

Local nurse changes lives Ukraine

A lot of people like to decorate for Halloween, but very few go to the lengths that a Hartford couple does.

Scary medical condition at birth celebrated every Halloween in Hartford

A large storm system will be taking aim at KELOLAND the next few days. Winter storm watches are now in effect for much of the Black Hills, including Rapid City. 

Widespread heavy rain likely; Black Hills snow storm ahead

