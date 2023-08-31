SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 31. Take a look at the top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

A grand jury decided a Watertown sex offender accused of rape and incest should face twice as many charges.

An 18-year-old man is behind bars – accused of raping a 12-year-old girl.

Investigators in Rapid City are looking into what sparked a fire in the northern part of the city.

Tuesday, the city confirmed detectable levels of arsenic were found in nearly 80% of the taxidermy collection. The mayor said he had no choice but to shut it down.

The Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador for this year’s Sanford International is perfecting his swing for next month’s tournament.

You can help pet owners in need this holiday weekend.

You can see a few hits of rain moving into eastern KELOLAND this morning. The moisture is limited, but we’ll keep following the trends the next few hours.

