SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Thursday, August 24.

A 25-year-old Mitchell man is accused of duct-taping a dog’s mouth shut and beating him to death.

A Milbank man is dead and another man is in jail, charged with his murder.

A man is facing a long list of charges in Eagle Butte following threats, kidnapping and assault on law enforcement.

Last week, the Great Plains Zoo announced it be closing the Delbridge Museum of Natural History due to the aging displays.

Archery is about to take over Yankton this weekend. The 2023 National Roundup starts on Friday.

It’s a big day for the Sioux Falls School District as students and teachers head back to the classroom today.

Futurecast shows the hot temperatures in southern KELOLAND this afternoon, but also a few spots on radar will be possible.

