SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Wednesday, September 13.

A South Dakota businessman is accused of illegally taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID relief money.

Following decades of fear… a stalking victim is sharing her story in hopes that other women come forward.

Firefighters from all over the state gathered in Huron to pay their respects to a fallen firefighter.

Eleven new truck parking spaces are at a rest area in McCook County because of federal funding awarded in 2021.

It took more than a century, but a Civil War veteran, who’s buried in the Hartford Cemetery, will finally get his military headstone.

Every Tuesday, a group of Canton area residents do something special for those living in the nursing home.

After some brief cooling this weekend with highs in the 70s, more 80s will return next week.

