It's Sunday, December 11.

Our above-freezing temperatures are helping melt some of the snow that fell last week. And with rain in the forecast for this week, neighborhoods across KELOLAND could get plenty soggy and slushy and filled with standing water.

Two people were hurt, including a Pennington County sheriff’s deputy, following a garage fire southeast of Rapid City.

Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean hosted a lunch buffet Saturday asking customers to make a minimum donation of $10 with all the money going to Feeding South Dakota.

Saturday was the Salvation Army’s Match Day when every donation of $20 is matched up to $100 by other donors.

Winter storm headlines continue to expand in KELOLAND. We expect a large amount of mixed precipitation with this storm north and east of Sioux Falls, so icing may become a problem starting Monday night into Tuesday. Folks west of the James Valley have a very high chance of heavy snow, with high chances of over 1 foot in portions of KELOLAND yet to be determined.

