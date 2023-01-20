SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4.

Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls.

Arrests made in Sioux Falls drug ring

The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.

1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Rapid City

The Emerald Ash Borer has made its way into a few western Iowa cities, including Sioux City.

Ash tree-killing emerald ash borer found in Sioux City

Fog can redevelop tonight and could cause issues in the morning.

Freezing Fog Possible Tonight and Tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update — Friday, January 20

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.