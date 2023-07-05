SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 5. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

The Game, Fish and Parks is investigating a deadly accident on Lake Madison.

Two Sioux Falls men nearly drowned in separate incidents on West Lake Okoboji on July 4, authorities in Dickinson County, Iowa, said.

Today’s temperatures are well below normal and most of KELOLAND is cooler than this time yesterday. We have thicker cloud cover that will break apart as we head through the afternoon and evening. Winds are out of the north and remain light.

Authorities are investigating a crash that left one person dead Saturday morning, seven miles southeast of Madison.

A state prison offender has died.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday called a special legislative session to pursue new abortion restrictions after the state Supreme Court declined to reinstate a 2018 ban after about six weeks of pregnancy.

The two proposed carbon dioxide pipelines that will travel across parts of South Dakota are at different stages.

