SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 10. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

An investigation is underway at a Sioux Falls Bank.

Around 4,000 union workers at Mack Trucks facilities went on strike Monday morning after rejecting a tentative contract on Sunday evening.

This weekend brought many in KELOLAND their first frost. As we go through the second half of this week, some in western South Dakota can get their first snow.

President Joe Biden’s second attempt at student loan cancellation began moving forward Tuesday with a round of hearings to negotiate the details of a new plan.

Regardless of whether Iran plotted and ordered the massive Hamas attack against Israel over the weekend, Tehran’s backing and support for the Palestinian militant group sends a clear and defiant message to Washington.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.