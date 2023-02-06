SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 6. Here’s everything you need to know in news and weather this Midday.

Sioux Falls Police arrested a man after he allegedly fired a gun outside of a laundromat.

Two occupants of an apartment were expecting a friend when they opened the door to three men they didn’t know.

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars today accused of assaulting and raping his girlfriend.

Victims, detectives and federal agents are expected to speak in court Monday before a Las Vegas-area judge decides whether to grant bail to a former “Dances With Wolves” actor.

President Biden is preparing for Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

A former aide accuses George Santos of sexual harassment.

The Biden administration is taking foreign and domestic heat for shooting down a Chinese spy balloon that traversed U.S. air space.