SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 6. Here’s everything you need to know in news and weather this Midday.

Sioux Falls Police arrested a man after he allegedly fired a gun outside of a laundromat.

Man arrested after shots fired at Sioux Falls laundromat

Two occupants of an apartment were expecting a friend when they opened the door to three men they didn’t know.

Suspects used gun, machete in Sioux Falls burglary

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars today accused of assaulting and raping his girlfriend.

Man arrested for rape of girlfriend

Victims, detectives and federal agents are expected to speak in court Monday before a Las Vegas-area judge decides whether to grant bail to a former “Dances With Wolves” actor.

President Biden is preparing for Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

A former aide accuses George Santos of sexual harassment.

Former aide accuses George Santos of sexual harassment

The Biden administration is taking foreign and domestic heat for shooting down a Chinese spy balloon that traversed U.S. air space.