SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Start your day with the latest news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. 

Here’s Tuesday morning’s top stories. 

Sioux Falls police are searching for the people who robbed a home with a gun and a machete. 

Suspects used gun, machete in Sioux Falls burglary

One person was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog on the Rosebud Reservation.

Authorities issue warning about dogs on Rosebud Reservation

There was emotional testimony Monday in Pierre from landowners who are fighting against proposed CO2 pipelines.

SD pipeline bills get mixed action in legislative hearing

The Super Bowl is less than a week away. At Grand Falls Casino, where sports betting is legal, a lot of people will make what are called proposition bets or prop bets. 

Sports betting heats up in KELOLAND for Super Bowl

We’re a month away from college basketball fans making their way to the PREMIER Center for The Summit League Basketball tournament. Rather than an eight-team format as we’ve seen the past, all 10 teams in The Summit League will be competing. 

Summit League Basketball Championships a month away

The calendar says February but Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation already has its sights set on summer. Starting wage for a lifeguard in Sioux Falls is now $16.50 per hour.

Sioux Falls Parks and Rec now hiring lifeguards for summer