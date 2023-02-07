SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Start your day with the latest news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

Sioux Falls police are searching for the people who robbed a home with a gun and a machete.

One person was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog on the Rosebud Reservation.

There was emotional testimony Monday in Pierre from landowners who are fighting against proposed CO2 pipelines.

The Super Bowl is less than a week away. At Grand Falls Casino, where sports betting is legal, a lot of people will make what are called proposition bets or prop bets.

We’re a month away from college basketball fans making their way to the PREMIER Center for The Summit League Basketball tournament. Rather than an eight-team format as we’ve seen the past, all 10 teams in The Summit League will be competing.

The calendar says February but Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation already has its sights set on summer. Starting wage for a lifeguard in Sioux Falls is now $16.50 per hour.