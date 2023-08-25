SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories on First@4 for Friday, August 25.

A ride from a Lyft driver took a scary turn for a Sioux Falls woman when she requested to go to a friend’s house in Harrisburg early Sunday morning, according to court documents.

One person died in a two-vehicle crash near Alcester Thursday morning.

In Omaha, the van driver who’s accused of leaving a 1-year-old in a van on a hot day, resulting in the child’s death is out on bond.

After what has been a very hot and humid week across a good portion of KELOLAND, a much-needed and highly anticipated break is on the way.

