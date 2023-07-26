SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 26. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

Jake Wallin was once a small boy who sought comfort in the arms of family, terrified of fireworks that lit up the sky. On Saturday, the Fargo police officer was remembered for growing up to be a military veteran and dedicated officer whose “final act of valor” was staring down the face of a man intent on bloodshed.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of several donkeys that were wandering around.

Temperatures are closing in on the upper 90s and 100s as we go through the afternoon. There is a stronger south wind in western and central KELOLAND. There are just a few clouds over western South Dakota but they are not going to produce any rain this afternoon.

The water temperature around the tip of Florida has hit triple digits — hot tub levels — two days in a row. Meteorologists say it could be the hottest seawater ever measured, although some questions about the reading remain.

