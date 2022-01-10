Looking ahead to legislative session; Sen. Thune announces political future; Unseasonably warm weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The 2022 South Dakota legislative session gets underway tomorrow in Pierre. Lawmakers are prepared to debate legalizing marijuana, how to spend nearly $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief and what to do with several bills touching on social issues.

An empty ‘chair of honor’ will be dedicated today in the South Dakota Capitol acknowledging members of the U.S. armed forces who have been prisoners of war or missing in action.

South Dakota Republican John Thune will seek a fourth term in the U.S. Senate.

The South Dakota Democratic Party is questioning Thune’s desire to serve another term in the Senate.

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and a Sioux Falls organization is building awareness.

