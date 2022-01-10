Looking ahead to legislative session; Sen. Thune announces political future; Unseasonably warm weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The 2022 South Dakota legislative session gets underway tomorrow in Pierre. Lawmakers are prepared to debate legalizing marijuana, how to spend nearly $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief and what to do with several bills touching on social issues.

What’s ahead for South Dakota’s 2022 legislative session?

An empty ‘chair of honor’ will be dedicated today in the South Dakota Capitol acknowledging members of the U.S. armed forces who have been prisoners of war or missing in action.

‘Chair of honor’ ceremony happening Monday in Pierre

South Dakota Republican John Thune will seek a fourth term in the U.S. Senate.

Sen. John Thune announces plans for reelection

The South Dakota Democratic Party is questioning Thune’s desire to serve another term in the Senate.

South Dakota Democratic party questions Thune’s decision to run for reelection

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and a Sioux Falls organization is building awareness.

Call to Freedom raising awareness during National Human Trafficking Prevention Month

