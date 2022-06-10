SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, June 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The rape trial in Hughes County for Mason Buhl has been pushed back until October. If you remember, Buhl was the teenager who was sentenced in the Harrisburg School Shooting back in 2015. He never served prison time, but was given a 25 year suspended sentence.

Kenneth Rader, James Haffner and Billy Knutson have been charged for their roles in the attack on the Capitol. Knutson plead guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building. His other three charges were dropped with the plea deal, he faces up to a year in federal prison when he is sentenced in August.

Charges may be pending following a standoff with police in Pierre on Wednesday. Officers initially responded to a 911 call for assistance with an unknown problem. When police arrived they were told a person was inside the home, armed with a gun.

We have been digging deep into our archives during this 50th anniversary week of the Rapid City flood. KELOLAND News had crews in the Black Hills covering the devastating aftermath of the flood that killed 238 people.

The first of many Pride celebrations begin this weekend in Brookings and Aberdeen. Brookings was recently listed as the most LGBTQ inclusive city in South Dakota by the Human Rights Campaign. Brookings Pride organizer says that the diverse community allows for people to come together and be welcoming of all individuals.

Midwest Honor Flight is set to host its second annual Honor Ride. The event was created to honor Veterans — past, present, and future — and participants are encouraged to take along a picture of the Veteran they wish to honor. More than 100 people took part in the inaugural Honor Ride.

Carole Wolf has been teaching kids with special needs how to swim for over 30 years. 10 years ago she started running the adaptive swim program at the Laurel Oaks outdoor pool, giving kids a chance to learn how to swim in an open-swim setting.

