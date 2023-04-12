SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

A person has been taken into custody in connection with a Rapid City shooting that happened on March 19.

The Lincoln High School Marching Band will march in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, according to an announcement from the Sioux Falls School District.

Clouds will move in tonight in northern, central, and western South Dakota. Overnight lows will be warmer than normal in the 30s, 40s, and 50s.

In Decatur, Nebraska, the city is struggling to tackle a growing cat population.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.