SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the day’s top stories First@4 for Friday, October 13.

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners says it did not receive advance notice about the state’s plans to build a new men’s prison in a rural part of the county. Commission members are asking the South Dakota Department of Corrections for more details on the plan.

A Brookings man is facing a long list of child pornography charges Friday afternoon. 26-year-old Blayne Mahoney is charged with ten counts of possessing, manufacturing or distributing child pornography.

A Montana judge is now weighing whether to temporarily hold the state’s law banning TikTok. The judge is trying to decide whether to issue a preliminary injunction before the law takes effect on January 1.

Palestinians in Northern Gaza have been given hours to leave the region after Israel told around one million people there to move south – where border crossings remain closed.

