The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has been digitizing hundreds of old case files since January. The department ran across one case where a young mother was murdered.

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after a fist fight almost turned into a knife fight. The incident happened Wednesday night inside a building at 9th and Dakota.

A Sioux Falls man was arrested after a pursuit near Tea. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop a car just before 2 a.m. Friday. The chase went through Tea and into central Lincoln County.

There’s a new website for South Dakota’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Corn and soybean prices may be higher across the state, but some farmers are still choosing to enroll some land in the Conservation Reserves Program.

South Dakota’s 4 biggest fairs are hoping for big crowds after getting through what appears to be the worst of the pandemic. The manager of the Sioux Empire fair believes there is a chance fewer out of town people will drive to the fair because they can’t afford to fill up their tank.

Snoop Dogg has dropped out but Ice-T and others are taking his place in the line-up of concerts for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The annual rally runs from August 5th through the 14th. There are concerts each day of the event.

