SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Thursday, August 3.

The Pennington County State’s Attorney’s office has filed rape charges against six Mitchell Legion baseball players.

The Minnehaha County sheriff’s office is asking for help finding a 33-year-old man accused of raping a child.

A Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern Railroad train derailed on Tuesday in rural Beadle County east of Cavour.

Donald Trump is due in federal court Thursday to answer to charges that he sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, facing a judge near the U.S. Capitol building that his supporters stormed to try to block the peaceful transfer of power.

