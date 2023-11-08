SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

What would you do if you got a letter from the U.S. Government demanding $11,000? That happened to a Sioux Falls man staying at the St. Francis House.

Man gets $20,000 Social Security check & $11,000 Social Security bill in same week

A group of Lincoln County landowners has filed a lawsuit against the state of South Dakota and the Department of Corrections over the site of a new men’s prison.

Opposition files suit against state over prison site

The city needs to replace the aging, outdoor pools at Kuehn and Frank Olson.

City kicking off design meetings for aquatic facilities

A second teenager is behind bars, accused of opening fire on a car with three people inside, including a one-year-old child.

Second teen arrested for opening fire on family in car

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man with a long history of abusing women.

Officials search for wanted man in Minnehaha County

A week ago on Halloween, four young kids captured the hearts of so many people, when they did the unexpected.

Four Sioux Falls kids rewarded for their act of kindness

The forecast will be trending cooler across KELOLAND over the next few days.

Windy and cooler weather ahead; Forecast turns mild next week

