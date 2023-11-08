SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

What would you do if you got a letter from the U.S. Government demanding $11,000? That happened to a Sioux Falls man staying at the St. Francis House.

A group of Lincoln County landowners has filed a lawsuit against the state of South Dakota and the Department of Corrections over the site of a new men’s prison.

The city needs to replace the aging, outdoor pools at Kuehn and Frank Olson.

A second teenager is behind bars, accused of opening fire on a car with three people inside, including a one-year-old child.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man with a long history of abusing women.

A week ago on Halloween, four young kids captured the hearts of so many people, when they did the unexpected.

The forecast will be trending cooler across KELOLAND over the next few days.

