SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — February 10.

A Sioux Falls organization that advocates for transgender youth has filed a lawsuit against Governor Kristi Noem and State the Secretary of Health.

The lawsuit comes as the bill to ban gender-affirming care for transgender kids is now heading to the Governor’s desk.

There is another public hearing for the proposed social studies standards later today. It will be held at the Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City at 9 a.m. MT.

Bond is set at $100,000 cash only for a Sioux Falls man accused of having child pornography and an illegal doll.

Two people had to be helped out of an SUV after a crash in Custer County.

Starting Monday, Sixth Street will be closed from Phillips to Weber. That’s when the Unity Bridge project begins.

Devin Clark continues to make his presence felt in the world of Mixed Martial Arts. Clark has been a professional fighter for 12 years and a part of UFC since 2016.

Temperatures are colder this morning in eastern KELOLAND with a few areas of fog, including the Watertown area. Any fog issues will be short-lived as sunny skies will dominate much of the region today.

