As a young girl, Taylor Mommer was sexually abused by her father. Craig Worm is now in prison thanks to her determination.

Multiple agencies in Southwestern South Dakota were called to help battle a blaze on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

A company that handles medical waste is suing Sanford Health, accusing the health system of delivering a human torso concealed in a plastic container.

An Augustana professor earns $1.2 million in funding for her research studying Milkweeds.

While some kids may be spending their summer indoors playing video games or looking at their phones, four boys from Harrisburg get up every morning to get on their bikes with fishing poles.

Sioux Falls Police will take on Sioux Fall Fire Rescue in a penalty kick shootout during halftime of Friday’s community soccer match

Futurecast shows the next round of scattered rain in the southwest tonight, but much of that rain will head south into Nebraska tomorrow.

