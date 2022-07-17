SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, July 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota lawmakers, from both sides of the aisle, are speaking out about the legislature not holding a special session on abortion.

Democrat Jamie Smith faces an uphill climb trying to unseat Noem in the November general election.

People in the town of Corson, north of Brandon, gathered Saturday to celebrate a cultural milestone.

Sunday will bring back a lot of mid-summer heat with highs back in the low to mid-90s to the east and upper 90s out west. Humidity will also be a factor, and it won’t be the last time we talk about that.

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters!