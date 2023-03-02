SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

The proposed statewide tax cuts were a big topic of discussion during today’s news conferences with Democratic and Republican leadership in Pierre.

A bill to invest two million dollars into suicide prevention for kids and young adults is headed to the governor’s desk.

Another bill waiting for the governor’s signature would increase the Opportunity Scholarship.

The Nebraska State Patrol says it is aware of several 9-1-1 calls about school shootings that have turned out to be fake.

A transgender woman was brutally assaulted near a light rail station in Minneapolis, suffering serious injuries including a rib fracture, collapsed lung and brain bleed.

The City of Storm Lake, Iowa is receiving a $10,000 grant to study child care in the region.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.