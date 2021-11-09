Lawmakers consider Ravnsborg impeachment; Vermillion passes policy; police looking for homicide witnesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

State lawmakers met in a special session on redistricting in Pierre Monday morning, but did not reach an agreement. The redistricting debate could continue Tuesday morning– but the main event is the start of a historic process in Pierre.

Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in Sunday morning’s deadly shooting that killed one person and injured two others.

A Sioux Falls man who has been advocating for a late night alternative to the bar scene caught a glimpse of the shooting.

The Vermillion School District has approved a restroom policy that would allow transgender students to use the bathrooms that correspond with the gender they identify with.

Augustana University and the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Soceity have come together to create a digital jazz curriculum. Their goal is to educate people in South Dakota and around the world about the history and style of jazz music through videos.

Food service at SDSU just got high tech. These robots from Starship Technologies are now making food and drink deliveries on campus.