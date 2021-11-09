Lawmakers consider Ravnsborg impeachment; Vermillion passes policy; police looking for homicide witnesses

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

State lawmakers met in a special session on redistricting in Pierre Monday morning, but did not reach an agreement. The redistricting debate could continue Tuesday morning– but the main event is the start of a historic process in Pierre.

South Dakota Legislature to determine fate of AG Ravnsborg

Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in Sunday morning’s deadly shooting that killed one person and injured two others.

Sioux Falls police say deadly weekend shooting may have been captured on cell phone video

A Sioux Falls man who has been advocating for a late night alternative to the bar scene caught a glimpse of the shooting.

Witness says it wasn’t just a shooting it was a ‘gun fight’ in Sioux Falls

The Vermillion School District has approved a restroom policy that would allow transgender students to use the bathrooms that correspond with the gender they identify with.

Vermillion School District votes 3-2 to pass new transgender bathroom policy

Augustana University and the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Soceity have come together to create a digital jazz curriculum. Their goal is to educate people in South Dakota and around the world about the history and style of jazz music through videos.

Hearing the history of America through jazz curriculum

Food service at SDSU just got high tech. These robots from Starship Technologies are now making food and drink deliveries on campus.

Robots delivering food on SDSU campus

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 