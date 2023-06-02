SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

Crews have completed their search for survivors at the site of a partially collapsed apartment building in Davenport, Iowa

Any afternoon and/or evening showers and storms will help cool temperatures; otherwise, expect temperatures this evening to remain in the 80s in eastern KELOLAND and 70s in western SD.

Tyson Foods in Dakota Dunes is laying off 262 employees according to the South Dakota WARN website.

The building that has served thousands of people in Brookings County has now come down.

