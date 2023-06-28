SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning! It’s Wednesday, June 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Four recent murder, attempted murder and manslaughter trials in Minnehaha County have ended with acquittals.

New information is being made available in the largest fentanyl bust in South Dakota history.

Joe Donnell, a member of South Dakota’s House of Representatives went on a podcast recently and claimed that Mount Rushmore is a quote “freemason shrine” and a portal for demonic entities to enter and spread communism throughout the country.

Parts of the Black Hills saw some active weather Tuesday.

A joint Sioux Falls City Council and Minnehaha County Commission meeting Tuesday focused on rezoning an area near I-229 and I-90 from agriculture land to a private golf club.

In-state firework sales started Tuesday in South Dakota.

Catfish Bay’s “Greatest Show on H2O” is back for its opening show of the season. Last year, it opened to a sold-out crowd with large water stunts and even fireworks to end the spectacle.

The morning has started on a dry note for many areas of KELOLAND after scattered showers and thunderstorms moved through the region overnight.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.