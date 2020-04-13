KOTG: 293 COVID-19 cases related to Smithfield, signs of hope and the Drive Thru Difference

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Minnehaha County has 527 cases — accounting for 72 percent of all cases in the state (730). Of the 527 cases in Minnehaha County, 293 cases are people who work at Smithfield.

The Latest: 104 new cases in South Dakota, 55 linked to Smithfield Foods

On Sunday, Smithfield Foods announced it will close its doors indefinitely. 

Impact Smithfield closure could have on employees

We aren’t done with the snow chances just yet. A few burst of snow and wind will return to KELOLAND Monday, but the snowfall totals should not be heavy. Keep in mind visibility could be reduced in these snow areas.

Storm Center Update- Monday AM, April 13th

One non-profit organization in Flandreau has shifted it’s focus from baseball to doing what they can to help fight the pandemic.

‘Helping Kids Round First’ organization shifts gears among pandemic

One Sioux Falls family is hoping to bring some encouragement to the city one sign at a time.

Encouraging signs during a pandemic

​Every Monday in April KELOLAND Media Group is teaming up with Life 96.5 for the Drive Thru Difference.

Celebrate Monday with the Drive Thru Difference

