KOTG: Woonsocket nurse goes viral with COVID-19 tweets, mask mandate debate continues in Sioux Falls and warm statues in Rapid City

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

A 40-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars, facing a long list of charges including rape, burglary and drug possession.

40-year-old arrested for rape, burglary and drugs

A South Dakota nurse’s Twitter posts have gone viral — landing Jodi Doering, of Woonsocket, on national TV.

COVID-19 Beyond the Numbers: SD Nurse–‘The ones that stick out are those who still don’t believe the virus is real.’

On Monday, a small group held signs outside Carnegie Town Hall to show their support for a mask mandate.

Rally in support of mask mandate and Sioux Falls medical workers

The presidents statues in Rapid City are looking warm and cozy this time of year.

Presidents statues in Rapid City provide warm clothing for those who need it

