KOTG: Woonsocket nurse goes viral with COVID-19 tweets, mask mandate debate continues in Sioux Falls and warm statues in Rapid City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)

Next week's agenda includes two proposals aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.One measure would require masks in restaurants, bars, gyms and other public businesses where there isn't enough room to social distance. Gyms, movie theaters and other entertainment venues would be limited to 10 customers or 50-percent capacity. The second measure would limit the number of people who can be in certain businesses. Under the proposal, restaurants and bars would be required to limit customers so they can seat parties six feet apart. Both measures will have their first reading on Tuesday.