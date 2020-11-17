KOTG: Woonsocket nurse goes viral with COVID-19 tweets, mask mandate debate continues in Sioux Falls and warm statues in Rapid City

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.
A 40-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars, facing a long list of charges including rape, burglary and drug possession.
A South Dakota nurse’s Twitter posts have gone viral — landing Jodi Doering, of Woonsocket, on national TV.
On Monday, a small group held signs outside Carnegie Town Hall to show their support for a mask mandate.
The presidents statues in Rapid City are looking warm and cozy this time of year.
Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.