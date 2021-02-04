KOTG: Woman hit during police pursuit; House Bill 1217; Ellsworth AFB’s B-1 Bomber at Super Bowl



Stolen vehicle reports have been a common theme for Sioux Falls police lately. But one report Tuesday night ended with two arrests.

Three people face charges in connection with a stolen pickup, off-road chase and five hour stand off in Lincoln and Turner Counties. The driver could face more charges because just before the chase ended, the pickup drove through two cornfield and a cow pasture before hitting 23-year-old Autumn Haan.

Incredible pictures out of northwest Iowa after the driver of this car missed a curve and flew 125 feet in the air and over a city street before crashing into this house landing on its roof.

It’s a milestone day for Pipestone County Medical Center. The health care provider will be holding a vaccination clinic today for a few members of the public.

A new house bill was introduced to the South Dakota Legislature yesterday that the ACLU of South Dakota says is discriminatory towards the transgender community.

A B-1 Bomber from Ellsworth Air force base will be part of the flyover during the national anthem at the Super Bowl. We talked to the pilot yesterday who says he’s more than ready.

