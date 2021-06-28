KOTG: Woman arrested after stealing tractor; student enrollment at Augustana University; Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish celebrates 25 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, June 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A man is facing a list of charges after crashing a UTV in Turner County.

Authorities in Clark County have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing a John Deere tractor.

Augustana University is seeing a lot of growth on campus. With their new School of Music, upcoming Division 1 Hockey Program, and several new programs, future students have a lot to look forward to.

An eastern Sioux Falls Catholic church is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Our Lady of Guadalupe had its dedication as a parish for Hispanic people in 1996.

