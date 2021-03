SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news, closelines and wintry weather to start your day!

The latest round of winter weather is making it’s way through KELOLAND this morning, find everything you need to know in this story:

We now know the name of the woman who died following a crash in Hamlin County.

The State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls is celebrating its 95th birthday this year.